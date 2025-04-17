Insider Buying: Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Buys 2,448 Shares of Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider David Anderson acquired 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 581 ($7.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,222.88 ($18,825.78).
Hargreaves Services Stock Performance
Shares of LON:HSP opened at GBX 562 ($7.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £189.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.85. Hargreaves Services Plc has a one year low of GBX 479.50 ($6.35) and a one year high of GBX 720 ($9.53). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 633.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 593.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 12.23 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hargreaves Services Company Profile
Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).
