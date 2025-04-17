Insider Selling: Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Insider Sells 41,760 Shares of Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.66, for a total transaction of $10,133,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beigene alerts:

On Tuesday, March 18th, Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.28, for a total transaction of $10,911,052.80.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Xiaodong Wang sold 8,146 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total transaction of $2,073,808.68.

Beigene Stock Performance

Shares of ONC stock opened at $228.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49. Beigene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $287.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beigene ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Analysts forecast that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $348.00 price target on Beigene in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beigene

Beigene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.