Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 24,395 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 24,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $147,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,465.04. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,894,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

