Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Tabak sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,217.20. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shawn Tabak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Porch Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 26th, Shawn Tabak sold 108,226 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $654,767.30.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.29. 1,576,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,602. The company has a market cap of $635.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 5,776.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Porch Group from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRCH

About Porch Group

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.