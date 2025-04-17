Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 354 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.1 %

NOW stock traded down $24.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $772.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,652. The company’s 50 day moving average is $862.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $971.02. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,057.17.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

