Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells 641 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $96,553.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,794,447.16. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $151.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.