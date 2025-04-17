Insider Selling: Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Major Shareholder Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $53,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,809.11. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robert Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Robert Sumas sold 943 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $34,146.03.

On Friday, April 11th, Robert Sumas sold 400 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $14,380.00.

Village Super Market Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VLGEA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.39. 58,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.42. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $38.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.65 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Village Super Market by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

