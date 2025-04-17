Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,740 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,682 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 70,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

