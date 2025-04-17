Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,104 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,597.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 66,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 62,288 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $668,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of CMG opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

