Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,180 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

