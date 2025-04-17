Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 898 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $55.90.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

