Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,390,000 after purchasing an additional 537,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,851,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,941,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,746,000 after buying an additional 455,225 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

American Tower stock opened at $218.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.78. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 141.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

