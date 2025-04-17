Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,384,650,000 after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,073,624,000 after purchasing an additional 458,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,775,421,000 after purchasing an additional 752,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,965,000 after buying an additional 85,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.