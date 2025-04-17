Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,092 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 788,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 404,266 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 486,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 163,439 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finward Bancorp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

