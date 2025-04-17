Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,521 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $150.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.82. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $126.65 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day moving average of $151.07.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

