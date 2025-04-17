Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,897 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,449 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 0.9 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

