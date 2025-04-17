Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,482 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,820,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,600,000 after purchasing an additional 707,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,466,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,409,000 after acquiring an additional 613,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,333,000 after acquiring an additional 531,846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,964,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,887,000 after acquiring an additional 170,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 164,421.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,847 shares in the last quarter.

CGMU opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

