Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $2,817,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 759.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 180.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 98,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 63,382 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.9 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $158.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $688,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,501,465.60. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,301 shares of company stock worth $10,074,698 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

