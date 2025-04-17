Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,111 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PM opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.30 and a 12-month high of $163.08.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

