Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,803 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000.

GDX opened at $51.91 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

