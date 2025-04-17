Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 903 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 112,233.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after buying an additional 1,062,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,854,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,991,696,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $588.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.88. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.00.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total value of $4,431,960.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,119,224.70. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.