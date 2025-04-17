Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $157.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.00. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 17th.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $265.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.