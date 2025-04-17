InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Shares Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 4,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 34,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

InterCure Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get InterCure alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InterCure in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InterCure in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InterCure in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.