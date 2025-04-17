International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells $63,320.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,089.86. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.01.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Seaways

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,043,000 after buying an additional 369,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 146,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 429,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.