Interpublic Group of Companies’ (IPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IPG. UBS Group raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. This trade represents a 13.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.5% in the first quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.