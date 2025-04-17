Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $611.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $481.34 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $526.67 and its 200 day moving average is $532.10. The firm has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

