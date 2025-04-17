Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 11973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
