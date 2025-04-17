Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 11973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

