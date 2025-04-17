Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Up 138.6% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 942,400 shares, an increase of 138.6% from the March 15th total of 395,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 94,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,781. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $19.84.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
