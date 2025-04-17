Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 134.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0752 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

