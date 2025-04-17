Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.92. Approximately 33,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 129,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $109.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 79,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 166,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 75,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

