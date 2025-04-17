Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,699,000.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBBQ traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

