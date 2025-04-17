Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 43,206 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after buying an additional 169,495 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $22.53 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

