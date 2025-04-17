Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $161.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.