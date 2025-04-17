Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 133,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the previous session’s volume of 37,083 shares.The stock last traded at $59.44 and had previously closed at $58.92.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $758.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

