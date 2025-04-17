Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.79.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

