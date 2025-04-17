InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSSX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.72. 5,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,968. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0696 dividend. This is an increase from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSSX. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

