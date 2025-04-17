InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BSSX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.72. 5,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,968. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0696 dividend. This is an increase from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.