Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 47,520 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical volume of 34,161 put options.
Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBR. StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance
PBR opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.79%.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
