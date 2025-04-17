Investure LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Investure LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.0% of Investure LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,899,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,915,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.