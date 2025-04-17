iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.18 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 29.60 ($0.39). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 82,769 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IOM

iomart Group Trading Down 16.1 %

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £31.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. iomart Group’s payout ratio is 90.68%.

iomart Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.