iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) dropped 16.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.81 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35). Approximately 1,134,147 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 317,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.60 ($0.42).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.68%.
iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.
We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).
