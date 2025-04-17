Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 1901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Ipsen Stock Performance

About Ipsen

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.

