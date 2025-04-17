Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 1901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Read Our Latest Report on Ipsen
Ipsen Stock Performance
About Ipsen
Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ipsen
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.