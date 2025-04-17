Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ (IRWD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $0.70 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $90.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. This represents a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $72,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,052.32. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,381 shares of company stock valued at $338,591 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after buying an additional 450,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,919,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,870,000 after acquiring an additional 677,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,089 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 164,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,983,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.