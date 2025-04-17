Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Critical Review

Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 6 2 0 2.25

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.78, suggesting a potential upside of 537.78%. Given Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$3.45 million ($0.33) -1.23 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $351.41 million 0.35 -$1.00 billion ($0.03) -25.00

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -85.32% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals -0.65% -0.96% 0.74%

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries. The company is also developing IW-3300, a GC-C agonist for the treatment of visceral pain conditions, including interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and endometriosis; Apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2, as a differentiated therapeutic for rare diseases, including short bowel syndrome dependent on parenteral support and acute graft versus host disease; and CNP-104, an immune nanoparticle for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. The company has strategic partnerships with AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca AB, and Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of linaclotide. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.