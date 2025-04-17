Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.28%.

Isabella Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISBA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Isabella Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Isabella Bank from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Isabella Bank

About Isabella Bank

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.