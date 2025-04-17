iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Down 47.1% in March

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 47,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AIA stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $618.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $77.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,183,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

