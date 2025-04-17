iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $81.78 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $89.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1466 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

