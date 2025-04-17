iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

