iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 2,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Root Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 6.75% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF USD (ITDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

