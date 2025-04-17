iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ opened at $24.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.