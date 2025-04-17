iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,121,000 after buying an additional 4,789,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,848,000 after purchasing an additional 765,645 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,984,000 after buying an additional 340,035 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,666,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

